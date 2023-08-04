The previous few days saw the greatest downpour in at least 140 years in China's capital as Typhoon Doksuri's aftermath drenched the area, converting streets into canals where rescue workers used rubber boats to free trapped citizens. Various videos on social media depict floodwater surging into houses and supermarkets and water levels hitting a staggering depth of 6 meters in Zhuozhou and other parts of Hebei. Meanwhile, North China's Hebei Province has been battered by heavy rainfall for about 144 hours since July 27, as rescue team continue to rescue trapped citizens to safe places. China Floods Videos: Typhoon Doksuri Triggers Heavy Rainfall, Flash Floods in Beijing and Other Parts; Scary Footages Show Severe Flooding and Cars Being Swept Away.

China Floods Videos

Moment #Floodwater Surged into Supermarket: Direct Evidence of Unannounced Water Discharge by #CCP According to villagers in #Zhuozhou, Hebei Province, after the CCP sent armed police to breach the river embankment for water discharge, they were discovered by villagers. Instead… pic.twitter.com/9FLbOuYUk1 — Inconvenient Truths by Jennifer Zeng 曾錚真言 (@jenniferzeng97) August 3, 2023

Water levels reached a staggering depth of nearly 6 meters in ##Zhuozhou, #Hebei Province, as indicated by road signs. It is estimated that it will take around a month for the water to recede in the #flood-impacted areas. #china #Doksuri #flooding #storm #TyphoonDoksuri #rain… pic.twitter.com/2tgruQHQpr — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 3, 2023

🔺North China's #Hebei Province was battered by heavy rainfall for about 144 hours since July 27. 🔺The city of #Zhuozhou is one of the worst-affected areas in Hebei.Over 20 rescue teams have worked tirelessly to save flood-trapped residents in Zhuozhou. 🔺@RecordGBA… pic.twitter.com/9WXJdPxSF4 — Record GBA (@RecordGBA) August 4, 2023

