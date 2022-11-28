COVID-19 in China continues to rise as the country reported a fifth straight daily record of 40,347 new infections on Nov. 27, of which 3,822 were symptomatic and 36,525 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. This comes as hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions spread to several cities. China: Anti-Lockdown Protests Rage Against Restrictions Imposed To Contain COVID-19 Spread, Videos Show People Breaking Barricades in Wuhan and Others Cities

Check Tweet:

China reports 40,347 new coronavirus cases, a new record, amid growing protests against COVID Zero policy — BNO News (@BNOFeed) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)