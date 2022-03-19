China’s national health authorities reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021, as the country battles an omicron-driven surge. The deaths, both in northeastern Jilin province, bring the country’s coronavirus death toll to 4,638.

See Tweet:

BREAKING—China has now confirmed its first #COVID19 deaths in over a year. China is grappling with sustained outbreaks in two-thirds of its provinces (>90 million in full or partial lockdown). Most of its cases are the new more contagious #BA2 subvariant. https://t.co/Qm8ObaVri5 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 19, 2022

