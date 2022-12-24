According to reports, China has reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for December 23, same as previous day. The latest development comes after China said that 37 million people contracted coronavirus in a single day this week. Reports also suggest that Chinese officials and companies are letting Covid-positive people return to work in a bid to keep the economy running, despite a massive COVID-19 surge that could be as large as a million cases a day. COVID-19 Surge: China Shifts How It Counts Coronavirus Deaths As Crematoriums Fill Up.

China Reports Zero Coronavirus Death

China reports zero new COVID deaths for Dec 23, same as previous day https://t.co/6ZXSsfkPYj pic.twitter.com/PNUAMyVcf1 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)