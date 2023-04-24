According to reports, Tucker Carlson will be leaving Fox News. The news was confirmed by Fox News, which in an official statement said, "FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor." The network also noted that Carlson's final show was aired last Friday. While Fox News has not mentioned the reason why Carlson is parting ways with them, the development comes after the top-rated US TV host agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5mn to settle its lawsuit alleging the network defamed it by repeatedly promoting Donald Trump’s baseless lies about the 2020 election. Fox's Settlement with Dominion Unlikely to Cost It USD 787.5 Million.

Tucker Carlson To Leave Fox News

