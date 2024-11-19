Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to a news clipping about doctors warning people not to sit on the toilet for more than 10 minutes today, November 19. Reacting to a user's post on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk said, "Uh oh." As per the report, experts said that prolonged sitting on the toilet can harm one's health and lead to several health problems. The report published in CNN also states that prolonged sitting on the toilet is linked to an increased risk of hemorrhoids and weakened pelvic muscles. "When patients present to me with complaints, one of the main areas we have to delve deeply into is spending a lot of time on the toilet," Dr Lai Xue, a colorectal surgeon at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, said. Dr Farah Monzur, assistant professor of medicine and director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at Stony Brook Medicine on Long Island, New York, said that people should an average of five to 10 minutes on the toilet. To avoid spending too much time in the toilet, Dr Lance Uradomo suggested keeping mobile phones, magazines and even books out of the bathroom. X Themed Icons: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches Limited Edition of App Icons for Fall 2024 on Latest iOS Update.

Elon Musk Reacts to News Clipping About Doctors' Warning

