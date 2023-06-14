As Donald Trump exited the Miami federal courtroom, a protester wearing a prison outfit dashed in front of his limousine. The former US president has been charged with mishandling national security secrets on 37 counts, and he entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday, June 13. Video captures the demonstrator, who is holding a sizable placard, dashing in front of the car before armed police pull him away. Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges That He Illegally Kept Classified Documents at Florida Estate.

Donald Trump Security Breach Video

WATCH: Protesters, one wearing a prisoner costume, jump in front of Trump's motorcade as he leaves court pic.twitter.com/3TFcZGWE5j — BNO News (@BNONews) June 13, 2023

