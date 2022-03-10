Billionaire Elon Musk and his partner Grimes have secretly welcomed a second child via surrogate, a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl, or 'Y' for short, the singer has revealed. The 33-year-old musician spoke out about the couple's newest arrival in an interview this week, explaining that their daughter was born in December.

See Tweets:

Elon Musk and Grimes have secretly welcomed a SECOND baby https://t.co/KZySLLdyES pic.twitter.com/MUpAoMTH5j — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 10, 2022

Exa Dark Sideræl—nicknamed “Y” for short—was born via surrogate in December 2021. “I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” says @Grimezsz. “A girl named Odysseus is my dream.” 🔗: https://t.co/Xq3iczWcux pic.twitter.com/uT4Xk8o1dY — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 10, 2022

