Every year, the magazine picks the most influential person, persons or group of the year to recognize. While this time The 2021 TIME Person of the Year is Elon Musk.

Why Elon Musk Was Chosen as the 2021 Person of the Year:

"Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than @elonmusk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too," writes TIME editor-in-chief @efelsenthal #TIMEPOY https://t.co/ts1iMz6kZx — TIME (@TIME) December 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)