A powerful explosion in The Hague has led to the partial collapse of a 3-story apartment building, sending shockwaves through the city. Emergency services have quickly responded, with fire crews actively working to rescue and search for victims while battling the blaze. The cause of the explosion and fire remains unclear, and authorities are yet to confirm whether there are any casualties. The city's fire service has been working tirelessly to control the situation and ensure the safety of those in the vicinity. Investigations into the cause of the incident are underway.

3-Story Apartment Partially Collapses, Emergency Crews Search for Victim

🚨🇳🇱BREAKING: EXPLOSION IN THE HAGUE A 3-story apartment block in The Hague has partially collapsed following a fire and explosion. The city’s fire service confirmed: “At this moment, the emergency services are busy rescuing and searching for people and fighting the fire.” The… pic.twitter.com/8MYVv4X1Ao — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 7, 2024

