A devastating explosion at a mosque in Uzbekistan has claimed the lives of three people and left ten others injured. The blast, which occurred during prayer, was reportedly caused by a gas-air mixture. The explosion led to the collapse of the ablution area, trapping several worshippers under the rubble. Emergency response teams swiftly arrived at the scene and are currently engaged in clearing debris and providing medical assistance to the injured. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the gas buildup and explosion. Officials have urged the public to remain cautious and adhere to safety regulations regarding gas usage in public and religious buildings.

3 Killed, 10 Injured After Mosque Explosion During Prayer

Three people were killed and ten injured in an explosion at a mosque in Uzbekistan. Reports say the blast was caused by a gas-air mixture during prayer. The ablution area collapsed as a result. Rescue crews are currently clearing the debris at the scene pic.twitter.com/2Tat9KEG60 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 1, 2025

