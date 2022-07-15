Greece on Thursday scored a win in its fight to protect their right to the term ‘Feta’ as Europe’s top court reprimanded Denmark for not blocking local companies from using the name for sales outside the European Union. Greece claims feta cheese as part of its cultural heritage because it has made the sheep and goat milk cheese for 6,000 years. ‘Feta’ cheese has been designated a traditional Greek product by the EU since 2002.

Check Tweet:

