On New Year's Eve, lightning struck the US Capitol, Washington Monument, and Empire State Building, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media. Videos and images of the rare event quickly went viral, with many netizens interpreting it as a powerful omen. While one user wrote, "God is sending us a message," another user called it "a sign from our Friends in High Places." A third user shared visuals of the strikes, stating, "The Washington Monument, US Capitol, and Empire State Building were all struck by lightning last night." Elon Musk New Year 2025 Celebration: US Billionaire, His Son X Celebrate New Year’s Eve With Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago (See Pic and Video).

Washington Monument, US Capitol, and Empire State Building Hit by Lightning on New Year's Eve

The Washington Monument, US Capitol and Empire State Building were all struck by lightning last night 😳⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GXwEwdHIp6 — Brian Stever (@BrianStever) January 1, 2025

'God is Sending Us a Message,' Says X User

U.S. Capitol Building struck by lightning as we close out 2024 and head into 2025. God is sending us a message. pic.twitter.com/U9NWTjQkrH — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) January 1, 2025

X User Calls Lightning Strikes 'Sign from Our Friends in High Places'

Lightning strikes the US Capitol building and the Washington Monument on New Year's Eve. This is a sign from our Friends in High Places. pic.twitter.com/2VpqGczOan — Kab (@Kabamur_Taygeta) January 1, 2025

