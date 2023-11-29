The United States authorities on Wednesday, November 29, have charged an Indian man with murder-for-hire charges for attempt to kill Khalistani separatist and leader of banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) outfit Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. The development comes just hours after India announced they have formed a high-level probe committee into security concerns shared by the US during the recently concluded bilateral meet. Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Issues Threats Against Air India, Urges Sikhs Not to Fly in Airline Starting November 19 As Their Lives Can be Under Threat; Video Surfaces.

US Charges Indian Official

BREAKING - Indian government employee directed a plot to assassinate on U.S. soil an attorney and political activist who is a U.S. citizen of Indian origin residing in New York City pic.twitter.com/TFGI5HIO4f — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)