Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, passed away due to a heart attack in Lahore, Pakistan, on Friday, December 27. According to local media reports, Makki, who had been suffering from severe diabetes, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital when he succumbed to a cardiac arrest. The brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed and deputy chief of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Makki had remained largely out of the public eye since his 2020 conviction for terror financing. Masood Azhar Suffers Heart Attack: 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Being Rushed To Pakistan After Suffering Heart Attack in Afghanistan, Say Reports.

26/11 Mumbai Attack Mastermind Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki Dies of Heart Attack

"Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki passes away due to heart attack," reports Pakistan's Samaa TV. Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki was a wanted LeT terrorist who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed. pic.twitter.com/eK8eBN4y7w — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2024

