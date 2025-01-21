IDF Chief of General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, announced on Tuesday, January 21, that he will resign from his role on March 6, 2025, taking responsibility for the IDF’s failure during the October 7 Hamas attack. IDF shared his statement on X that read, “I informed the Minister of Defense today (Tuesday) that by virtue of my recognition of my responsibility for the IDF's failure on October 7th, and at a time when the IDF has significant achievements and is in the process of implementing the agreement to release our hostages, I have requested to leave my role on March 6th, 2025. Until then, I will complete the IDF’s inquiries into the events of October 7th and strengthen the IDF's readiness for security challenges. I will transfer command of the IDF in a high-quality and thorough manner to my successor. I have sent a letter to the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister on the matter.” IDF ‘Continues To Attack’ Gaza As Deadline Passes Without Ceasefire Amid Israel’s Dispute With Hamas.

IDF Chief LTG Herzi Halevi Resigns:

