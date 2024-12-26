In the latest development in the Kazakhstan Plane Crash incident, it is learned that the Azerbaijan Airlines’ Baku-Grzony Flight J28243, which crashed in Kazakhstan, was hit by a Russian surface-to-air missile. Azerbaijani government sources confirmed the same. However, an official announcement is awaited. It must be noted that 38 people of the 67 passengers onboard the Azerbaijani airliner died after the flight crashed on Wednesday, December 25, near the Kazakhstan city of Aktau. Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev disclosed the death toll while meeting with Azerbaijani officials. Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Azerbaijan Airlines’ Baku-Grzony Flight J28243 Crashes Near Aktau Airport, Killing 38, Say Officials.

Azerbaijan Airlines’ Baku-Grzony Flight Hit by Russian Missile?

