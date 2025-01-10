Amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, a new blaze broke out on Thursday, January 9, in the West Hills area, now known as the Kenneth Fire. LAPD has arrested one suspect for arson in connection with the fire, which has scorched over 800 acres. The Victory Trailhead, where the fire ignited, has been designated a crime scene as authorities continue their investigation. While earlier evacuation orders for Hidden Hills were downgraded to warnings, the fire continues to spread into Ventura County. Firefighting teams are working tirelessly to contain the blaze, with efforts still underway to prevent further destruction. Los Angeles Wildfire: Evacuation Orders Issued As New Fire Breaks Out Near West Hills (Watch Videos).

Arson Suspect in Custody as Kenneth Fire Ravages West Hills

