Four children, including an 11-month-old baby, have been found alive in the Colombian Amazon forest after a plane crash on May 1. Early in the morning of May 1, the plane carrying seven people between Araracuara, in Amazonas province, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, had suffered an engine failure. While the three adults, including the pilot, died in the plane crash — the four children aged 13, 9 and 4, as well as the 11-month-old baby, survived the impact. In photographs released by the armed forces, scissors and a hair tie could be seen among branches on the jungle floor. US Plane Crash Caught on Camera: Banner Plane Crashes on Street in Hollywood, Pilot Killed (Watch Video).

Colombia Plane Crash

More details: The survivors are 13, 9, 4 and a baby. They appear to have used sticks to make a shelter. pic.twitter.com/5XnKlHyMNo — BNO News (@BNONews) May 17, 2023

Earlier today, rescue workers found scissors and hair ties about 3 kilometers from the crash site, which gave hope that the children were still alive. They were found a few hours later pic.twitter.com/4OFJAasR9z — BNO News (@BNONews) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)