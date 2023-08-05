In what can be seen as a major move, Lithuania has declared over a thousand citizens of Russia and Belarus to be threats to national security. The citizens of Russia and Belarus, who are living in Lithuania have been reportedly declared a threat to national security. The decision has also led to cancelling their residency permits. Lithuania also said that it is stripping the Russians and Belarusians of their permanent residency status. The development comes after the government in Lithuania asked Russians and Belarusians to answer a questionnaire that included questions about their views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the status of Crimea. Poland and Lithuania Say They Fear Provocations from Russia and Belarus at NATO's Eastern Flank.

'Russians and Belarusians Are National Risk'

