A DHL cargo plane crashed into a residential building in Liepkalnis, Lithuania, early this morning, November 25, causing a massive fire and killing 1 pilot. The crash, which occurred about 1.3 km north of Vilnius airport at 03:30 AM GMT (9 AM IST), also left three other people with unspecified injuries. Emergency crews are battling the blaze, with significant damage reported in the area. The Crash was caught on a CCTV camera, showing the moment the cargo plane crashed, igniting a fire. Remarkably, all residents of the building survived. Reportedly, the crash site has been cordoned off by police as investigations are underway. Lithuania Presidential Election 2024: Incumbent President Gitanas Nauseda Wins Presidential Election.

DHL Cargo Plane Crashes Into Residential Building in Lithuania

🚨🇱🇹FOOTAGE OF CARGO PLANE CRASH IN LITHUANIA One pilot and one person on the ground were killed, while the second pilot and two others survived with unspecified injuries.pic.twitter.com/hYNCfdMGZp https://t.co/x5Gk4EDASA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 25, 2024

