Elon Musk's Starlink internet service company committed to providing one month of free service to the impacted people in the Log Angeles wildfire. SpaceX-owned Starlink also said that it would provide free kits to the agencies, organisations and shelters extending the help to the victims of the Hollywood Hills fire that claimed lives of five people and forced the authorities to evacuate over 1 lakh people from the area due to risks. Elon Musk Announces SpaceX to Provide Free Starlink Terminals to Los Angeles Wildfire-Affected Areas Starting Tomorrow.

Elon Musk's Starlink Offering One Month Free Internet for Victims of Los Angeles Wildfire

In addition to providing free kits to agencies, organizations and shelters, Starlink is providing 1 month of free service for those impacted by the Los Angeles area wildfires or looking to support response and recovery efforts in affected areas → https://t.co/VFmfhPPcf9 pic.twitter.com/KWhWWdxaxU — Starlink (@Starlink) January 9, 2025

