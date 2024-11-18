In a tragic incident, at least 1 person was killed, and 9 others were injured in two separate mass shooting incidents in Lousiana's New Orleans in the US on Sunday, November 17. The incidents occurred near Almonaster Avenue along a parade route. Shortly after 3:30 pm, police received a report of a shooting in the St Roch neighbourhood. About 45 minutes later, police received another report of gunfire on the same avenue, about half a mile to the north. The shootings occurred in the area where a "second line," a celebration following a parade, was taking place. More details are awaited. Alabama Mass Shooting: 4 Dead, Several Injured in Shooting Incident Outside Birmingham Bar (See Pics and Video).

Louisiana Mass Shootings

Drive-by shooting leaves 8 people injured in New Orleans, Louisiana; second shooting nearby left 1 dead, 1 injured 45 minutes later - police — BNO News (@BNONews) November 17, 2024

2 Mass Shootings in US

🚨#BREAKING: Law enforcement are on the scene to a mass shooting during at a parade event 📌#NewOrleans | #Louisiana At this time Law enforcement and emergency crews are currently on the scene of a mass shooting at the Second Line parade in New Orleans, Louisiana. Officials… pic.twitter.com/2j1zycaQZA — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 17, 2024

