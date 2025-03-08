Toronto police are investigating a mass shooting at a Scarborough pub that left at least 11 people injured late Friday night. The incident occurred near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive around 10:30 PM. Emergency services responded quickly, securing the area and providing aid to the wounded. The conditions of the victims remain unknown. Authorities have not disclosed the suspect’s identity, possible motives, or the type of weapon used. The shooter remains at large, and a police search is underway. Residents have been urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. Gunfire Erupts Outside Drake’s Toronto Home Amid Rap Beef With Kendrick Lamar, One Person Injured.

Toronto Shooting

