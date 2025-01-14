McDonald’s is facing a lawsuit over its HACER scholarship, which offers up to USD 100,000 to Latino students, claiming it discriminates against non-Hispanic applicants. The American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER) argues the programme violates civil rights laws by restricting eligibility to those with at least one Hispanic or Latino parent. The suit highlights a white Arkansas student who was unable to apply due to the ethnicity requirement. The lawsuit follows McDonald’s recent rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, aligning with the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ban. Launched in 1985, HACER has awarded over USD 33 million in scholarships, but critics argue the ethnicity requirement is discriminatory. McDonald’s is reviewing the lawsuit and the programme's eligibility criteria. McDonald’s Confirms E Coli Outbreak Contained, To Bring Back Quarter Pounders Next Week.

McDonald’s Sued Over Latino-Only Scholarship Program

🇺🇸MCDONALD'S SUED OVER LATINO SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM McDonald’s faces a lawsuit over its HACER scholarship, offering up to $100,000 exclusively to Latino students. The American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER) claims it violates civil rights laws by excluding non-Hispanic… pic.twitter.com/7jStoVrcmk — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)