Torrential rainfall and severe thunderstorms have wreaked havoc across Mecca, Jeddah, and Medina, causing widespread flooding that has submerged streets, stranded residents, and disrupted daily life. Heavy rains, accompanied by waterspouts, have overwhelmed the region, with vehicles swept away and buses stranded in flooded streets. Emergency response teams have been working tirelessly to rescue those trapped, with dramatic footage of rescues surfacing on social media. Authorities have issued red alerts in the affected areas, leading to the closure of schools and the cancellation of numerous flights. Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel as rains are expected to continue. The floods have exposed the vulnerability of the region’s drainage infrastructure, which has struggled to cope with recurring heavy rainfall in recent years. Streets in Mecca, including areas near the holy sites, have been inundated, raising concerns about the safety of pilgrims and residents. Emergency services remain on high alert, and further updates are expected as the situation develops. Islamic New Year 2024 Kiswah Change Ceremony: Kaaba’s Kiswah Replaced in Mecca on Arrival of Muharram (See Pics and Video).

Flood-Like Situation in Holy City After Torrential Rainfall in Saudi Arabia

Streets were flooded and cars submerged as heavy rainfall and waterspouts hit Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. pic.twitter.com/mjAk8Ufd2x — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 7, 2025

Devastating Floods Submerge Mecca and Surrounding Cities ⏩Heavy rains and thunderstorms have submerged Mecca, Jeddah, and Medina, washing away cars and stranding buses. ⏩Emergency teams are saving stranded residents, with dramatic rescues captured on video. ⏩ Red alerts… pic.twitter.com/XNqLLJsKBP — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) January 7, 2025

Sever floods due to Torrential rainfall in Mecca, Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 (06.01.2025) Video: WordGateWeather pic.twitter.com/07zfH81y4C — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) January 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)