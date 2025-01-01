In a shocking incident in the United States, a 10-year-old girl died after being hit by a stray bullet in Florida. According to Miami police, the minor girl died after someone fired into the air during New Year celebrations in Miami. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was struck by a stray bullet fired into the air from an unknown location by an unknown person. US Shocker: Chipotle Customer Attacks Employee For Getting Her Order Wrong, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral.

Minor Girl Killed By Stray Bullet in Miami

