China President Xi Jinping is preparing to visit Moscow for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The time and dates of the visit are not finalised yet as the plan is still in its early stage, the report added. Amid the reports of Jinping's Russia visit, China's top diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow said "China-Russia relations are strong and will withstand changes in the international environment." China Urges West To Spot Drawing Parallel Between Ukraine and Taiwan (Watch Video).

China President Xi Jinping Preparing To Visit Moscow:

MORE - China-Russia relations are strong and will withstand changes in the international environment, says China's top diplomat Wang Yi during his visit to Moscow today. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 21, 2023

