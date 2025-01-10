US President-Elect Donald Trump has vowed to release a detailed report on "suspicious" drone sightings in New Jersey on the first day of his administration. Speaking at a news conference on January 9, Trump criticised the lack of transparency surrounding the incidents. "I’m going to give you a report on drones about one day into the administration," Trump said, emphasizing the need for answers. The sightings have raised concerns among local authorities and residents. Trump called it "ridiculous" that the public has not been informed about the ongoing drone activity. Donald Trump, Barack Obama Share Laughs As Kamala Harris Watches Them Bond At Jimmy Carter's Funeral, Video Goes Viral.

