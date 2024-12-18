Federal agencies, including DHS, FBI, FAA, and DoD, have addressed reports of over 5,000 drone sightings in New Jersey and nearby states. Investigations revealed that most sightings involved lawful commercial or hobbyist drones, law enforcement equipment, or natural phenomena like stars mistaken for drones. Officials confirmed no anomalies or threats to national security or public safety. However, a few sightings near military facilities raised concerns, prompting tightened measures. The agencies have called on Congress to expand counter-drone legislation to better address future risks. Advanced detection systems and visual observers remain in place to ensure airspace safety. Radioactive Material Goes Missing From Cancer Centre in New Jersey, Triggers Conspiracy Theories That It Could Be Linked To 'Mystery' Drone Sightings.

US Agencies Rule Out Security Threats, Say Nothing Anomalous Found So Far

DHS, @FBI, @FAANews, and the @DeptofDefense released the following joint statement on the ongoing response to reported drone sightings. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ihGcGbjOEy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 17, 2024

