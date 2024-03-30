The main suspect has been taken into custody after keeping several hostages at a cafe in the Netherlands on Friday. Reports said all hostages are safe. A video has emerged that showed the suspect surrendering before the police. Earlier, the police had cleared a cordon around the cafe, bringing residents of around 150 houses to safety. Netherlands Hostage Situation: Several People Held Captive at Cafe in Ede (Watch Videos).

Netherlands Hostage Situation

BREAKING🚨 The hostage taker at the bar in the Netherlands has surrendered. pic.twitter.com/37OpkJpFMB — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)