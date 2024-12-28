The New York Attorney General's office is investigating the fatal beating of Robert Brooks, 43, at Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County. Newly released body-worn camera footage shows correctional officers punching and kicking Brooks, who was handcuffed in a medical exam room on December 9. Brooks, in prison since 2017 for assault, died the following day. The footage shows officers striking Brooks in the face, groin, and stomach, yanking him by the neck, and stripping him while he lay motionless and bloodied. Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the "senseless killing" and announced the termination of 13 officers and a nurse implicated in the attack. Attorney General Letitia James noted the officers failed to activate their cameras, which recorded video without audio in standby mode. Brooks had been transferred to Marcy Correctional Facility just hours before the incident. US Shocker: Chipotle Customer Attacks Employee For Getting Her Order Wrong, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral.

New York Correctional Officers Kick and Punch Handcuffed Man Before His Death

NEW: Body-cam footage released showing New York correctional officers smirking as they "fatally beat" a man in handcuffs. Sickening. 43-year-old Robert Brooks passed away on Dec 10 at Wynn Hospital in Utica, NY. The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations… pic.twitter.com/BwLPnOS9fH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 27, 2024

