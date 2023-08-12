Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a lawmaker from Balochistan, has been selected as caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, Pakistan's Geo News reported. The news was confirmed after a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said that Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a lawmaker from Balochistan, has been selected as caretaker prime minister. The development comes Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the name of the caretaker prime minister is expected to be finalised today. Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif Hopeful of Finalising Caretaker PM Today.

Pakistan Caretaker PM Named:

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a lawmaker from Balochistan, has been selected as caretaker prime minister, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said, reports Pakistan's Geo News — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

Pakistan Names Caretaker PM

Thank You to Allah Almighty

Thank you to Allah Almighty who gives me opportunity to Serve the Nation as Caretaker PM of Pakistan. I.A will do the best which will be of favour of Pakistan 🇵🇰 #SenatorAnwarUlHaq #CareTakerPM pic.twitter.com/Ei64Hp3b9p — Anwar Ul Kakar (@SenAnwarUlHaq) August 12, 2023

