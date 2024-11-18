Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday, where he was warmly welcomed by the members of the Indian diaspora at his hotel. In a heartfelt message on X, he expressed his gratitude, stating, "Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents." PM Modi is in Brazil for the second leg of his three-nation visit to attend the 19th edition of the G20 Leaders' Summit. PM Modi in Brazil: Brazilian Vedic Scholars Chant Vedic Mantras, Indian Diaspora Raises 'Modi Modi' Slogans To Give Warm Welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rio de Janeiro (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Thanks Indian Community for Warm Welcome in Brazil

Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents. pic.twitter.com/hvA6GGKE9l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

