Three Israeli women, Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari, were released by Hamas after 471 days in captivity. Romi, 24 years old, was captured during her attempt to flee the Nova music festival during the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack. Doron, 31-year-old, a veterinary nurse, and Emily, 28-year-old, who holds dual British-Israeli citizenship, were also freed. Their release marks the first phase of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, which aims to free a total of 33 hostages over six weeks. The women were welcomed back to Israel on Sunday and emotionally reunited with their families. Gaza Ceasefire-Hostage Deal Comes Into Effect After Israel Confirms Getting List of Hostages.

Who Are the 3 Israeli Hostages Released by Hamas

Prepare to cry. Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher are reunited with their families in hospital. pic.twitter.com/TWMCje0xCT — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) January 19, 2025

First moments of Romi, Emily, and Doron reuniting with their families. 🎗🇮🇱 📸: IDF Spokespersons' Unit pic.twitter.com/tEVx5G8SnB — Government Press Office 🇮🇱 (@GPOIsrael) January 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)