Elon Musk on Sunday shared slides from his Twitter company talk. The pictures from the slide hint at Twitter likely to soon allow users to add long-form text to their tweets. Twitter is also working on payments. The new Twitter owner had earlier suggested that, users would be able to send money to others on the platform. The slide also shows that Twitter’s new user signup is at an all-time-high. Did The Simpsons Predict Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover in 2015? Find Out Here

Check Tweet:

Slides from my Twitter company talk pic.twitter.com/8LLXrwylta — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

