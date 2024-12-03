South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday, December 3, declared an "emergency martial law" amid political crisis in the nation. President Yeol accused the opposition parties of controlling the parliament, sympathising with North Korea and paralysing the government with anti-state activities, news agency Associated Press reported. Yeol also vowed to "eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order" in a televised address. South Korea’s Antitrust Regulator Fines Pharma Giant Celltrion USD 3,09,900 for Unfair Business Practice.

Martial Law in South Korea

