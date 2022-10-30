At least 151 people died in a stampede at a prominent market in South Korea's capital Seoul, where a massive crowd had gathered for Halloween festivities. Videos have surfaced of the horrific incident which shows police and firemen trying to revive people who had gone into cardiac arrest amid chaos in narrow streets. A crowd of around 1 lakh was gathered on Saturday night in Itaewon, a central district of the megacity which has hundreds of shops and some particularly narrow streets. Some video also shows that along with the police and firemen, common people also attempted resuscitation by pressing the chest to revive the heart. Video: People Receiving CPR After Stampede at Halloween Party in Seoul’s Itaewon; 20 Feared Dead

Watch Videos (Graphic Content Warning):

Halloween Stampede in South Korea: People Suffering Due to Crowd Rush

Seoul Halloween Stampede: Dozens Receive CPR

Halloween Stampede in Itaewon: Common People Attempting CPR on Injured

South Korea Stampede: People Enjoying Nightlife

Itaewon Stampede: Horrific Scenes As Injured Receive CPR

