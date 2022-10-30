At least 151 people died in a stampede at a prominent market in South Korea's capital Seoul, where a massive crowd had gathered for Halloween festivities. Videos have surfaced of the horrific incident which shows police and firemen trying to revive people who had gone into cardiac arrest amid chaos in narrow streets. A crowd of around 1 lakh was gathered on Saturday night in Itaewon, a central district of the megacity which has hundreds of shops and some particularly narrow streets. Some video also shows that along with the police and firemen, common people also attempted resuscitation by pressing the chest to revive the heart. Video: People Receiving CPR After Stampede at Halloween Party in Seoul’s Itaewon; 20 Feared Dead

Watch Videos (Graphic Content Warning):

Halloween Stampede in South Korea: People Suffering Due to Crowd Rush

Another Video of that Horrific Scene in 🇰🇷 Korea : 💀 150+ Deaths & 100+ Cardiac Arrest from Suffocation due to a Stampede rushing through a narrow street in Itaewon District during a Halloween Party 🎃#koreahalloween2022 #brickjunny pic.twitter.com/LAmgRdOAQo — BrickJunny (@BrickJunny) October 30, 2022

Seoul Halloween Stampede: Dozens Receive CPR

FLASH: A massive stampede occurred in South Korea during a Halloween parade. At least 120 people have died. Watch as dozens receive CPR in the street:pic.twitter.com/NsJ0jFzKSb — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) October 29, 2022

Halloween Stampede in Itaewon: Common People Attempting CPR on Injured

BREAKING: 🚨Viewers Discretion Adviced Nightmare in #Itaewon, #SouthKorea Dozens of South Korean Halloween revellers treated for cardiac arrest on pavement after stampede in Itaewon Around 100 people have been injured in a stampede during Halloween celebrations #Korea pic.twitter.com/EgLZTp7hlM — Maimunka News (@MaimunkaNews) October 29, 2022

South Korea Stampede: People Enjoying Nightlife

Itaewon Stampede: Horrific Scenes As Injured Receive CPR

At least 149 people have been killed with 76 others injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district, as huge crowds of partygoers stampeded at late-night Halloween celebrations, Yonhap News Agency quoted fire authorities Sunday. 📸 Public pic.twitter.com/iOJ2yawplT — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) October 30, 2022

