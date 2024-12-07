Storm Darragh has wreaked havoc across the UK, causing severe travel disruptions and infrastructure damage. High winds have blown trees onto railway tracks and torn off station roofs, leading to mass cancellations and delays in the rail network. Hundreds of flights have been diverted or cancelled, and numerous ferry crossings on the Irish Sea and the Western Isles of Scotland have been halted. The storm, which was officially named on Thursday, has particularly impacted Wales, where heavy rain, fallen trees, flooding, and power outages were reported. The storm’s effects are expected to continue throughout the weekend, with widespread disruption to travel and daily life across the UK. Storm Darragh To Hit UK: Rare Red Weather Warning Issued for Parts of Wales and South-West England.

Storm Darragh Live Tracker Map on Windy

