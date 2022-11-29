Elon Musk has said that this one's a "battle for the future of civilization". In a recent tweet, wherein the Chief Twit is advocating free speech, Musk wrote "This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead." Elon Musk Shares Slides From Presentation on Twitter 2.0, Video, Longform Tweets and Payments Among Proposed New Initiatives (See Pics).

'Battle for the future of civilization', Says Elon Musk:

This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)