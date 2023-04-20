Australia briefly went into darkness as the Moon passed in front of the Sun, leaving a huge shadow on Earth. Exmouth, an isolated tourist destination, was advertised as one of the best locations in Australia to view the eclipse, which also passed across secluded areas of East Timor and Indonesia. Rare Hybrid 'Ningaloo' Solar Eclipse on April 20: What Is Ningaloo Eclipse? Will This Be Visible in India? Know Time and Significance.

LOOK UP, SELENOPHILES! 🌖 A rare hybrid solar eclipse graces the skies of Parañaque City on Thursday morning. Such celestial events happen about once every decade—the last one was in 2013 and the next one isn’t until 2031. pic.twitter.com/iMTNzoOU89 — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) April 20, 2023

Total solar eclipse in Exmouth, Australia today #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/MOddkdE4j3 — Jonah Berger (@AstroJonah) April 20, 2023

Super Heavy solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/oqf93plBu6 — John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) April 20, 2023

UNTIL THE NEXT ECLIPSE, OUR MOONBIN 🥹🕊️ Fans all over the world could not help but remember Moonbin as they gaze upon the rare hybrid solar eclipse that graced the sky on Thursday, a day after K-pop artist from the K-pop group ASTRO passed away. pic.twitter.com/DZXMoT3Qj0 — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) April 20, 2023

