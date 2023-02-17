United States Democratic Senator John Fetterman recently checked himself into a hospital in Washington area in order to seek treatment for severe clinical depression. The news was confirmed by Fetterman's office. In last November's elections, Fetterman flipped a Republican-held seat just six months after he suffered a near-fatal stroke. As per a report in Reuters, Fetterman checked himself into a Washington-area hospital on Wednesday for treatment for clinical depression. A video of him checking into a hospital has gone viral on social media. Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania Was Released from a Washington Hospital.

Senator Fetterman Hospitalized for Depression?

U.S. Democratic Senator John Fetterman checked himself into a Washington-area hospital seeking treatment for severe clinical depression https://t.co/1DkNLUnFM2 pic.twitter.com/3kWO5vApWv — Reuters (@Reuters) February 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)