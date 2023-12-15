The US Congress has approved legislation that would prevent any president from withdrawing the United States from NATO without approval from the Senate or an Act of Congress. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the legislation into law. The Senate passed the overall legislation 87 to 13. The House passed it on Friday on a 310-118 vote. The legislation comes after fears that if Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, he will withdraw the US from NATO. Federal Appeals Court Denies Ex-US President Donald Trump’s ‘Presidential Immunity’ Argument in E Jean Carroll Defamation Case.

US Congress Approves Legislation

BREAKING: US Congress approves legislation preventing any president from withdrawing the United States from NATO without the approval of Congress — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 15, 2023

