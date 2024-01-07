In a shocking incident in the United States, a man allegedly dived into a fish aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop in Leeds, Alabama. As per a user on X, formerly Twitter, the accused, identified as George Owens, intentionally drove his vehicle into a pole outside the Bass Pro store in Alabama before taking off his clothes and jumping into the fish tank. A video of the alleged incident has also gone viral on social media. The user also stated that when the police arrived at the scene, George Owens refused to get out of the water and even taunted the cops by jumping back in the fish tank once again. While Owens has been arrested, his family said that he is suffering from mental illness. The accused has been arrested on charges of public lewdness, resisting arrest, and second-degree assault, among other charges. US Shocker: Man Runs Over Deer, Films It and Posts Video on TikTok in Florida, Arrested.

Man Dives Into Fish Aquarium in US

NEW: Alabama man arrested after taking a dive into the fish aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop in Leeds, Alabama. The man intentionally drove a vehicle into a pole outside the store before taking off his clothes and jumping in the fish tank. When the police arrived, the man, George… pic.twitter.com/wcVTnUtQoC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 6, 2024

