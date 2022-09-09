Police have arrested a San Antonio woman in connection with trying to abduct a 4-year-old girl from a Walmart. The woman can be seen grabbing the shopping cart from the child's family and reportedly said, "just because she's yours doesn't mean I can't take her." In the video the accused can be seen taking the cart out of the hands of the woman's older daughter while the 4-year-old girl was in the cart. The mother then screamed at the accused, who did not respond and kept walking away.

