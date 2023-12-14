Vladimir Putin Has Many Body Doubles? Here's What Russia President Answered to AI Clone of Himself

Several rumours fly from time to time about Russia President Vladimir Putin using body doubles to cover up his ailing health. Amid this, Vladimir Putin has given it to the rumours in his style. Vladimir Putin was in conversation with an AI-generated version of himself when he was asked about his use of body doubles. AI-generated "resident of St Petersburg," asked him if it's true he has lots of body doubles. "I have decided the only one who looks like me and speaks with my voice should be me," Vladimir Putin replied. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russia President Uses Body Doubles, Keeps a Quarantine Room for Staff, Says Report.

Vladimir Putin Has Many Body Doubles?

JUST IN - Putin takes a question from an AI-generated "resident of St Petersburg" who asks him if it's true he has lots of body doubles. Putin answered: "I have decided the only one who looks like me and speaks with my voice should be me" pic.twitter.com/uJY0HNOWIV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 14, 2023

