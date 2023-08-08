A strong gust of wind destroyed a 65-meter-high wind turbine with three blades on a farm south of Gnoien in the Rostock district of Germany. Fortunately, the wind turbine was already defective, resulting in less loss. It was reported that no one was injured in the incident. An onlooker recorded the video of the turbine falling on their phone. To be safe, highway 23 between Jördensdorf and Gnoien was closed after the incident. Germany Climate Protest Videos: ‘Last Generation’ Activists Block Runways at Hamburg and Dusseldorf Airports, Causing Service Disruption.

Wind Turbine Collapses

NEW - Wind turbine collapsed after a "wind gust" in Rostock, Germany.pic.twitter.com/1o9sdHcK5S — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 8, 2023

Wind Turbine Collapse Video:

Ist das Windrad wegen des Windes umgeknickt? Genau das ist im Landkreis Rostock passiert. Wegen starker Windböen stürzte das Windrad in ein Rapsfeld. Verletzt wurde dabei niemand. pic.twitter.com/4Po9RZsZfd — Baro (@sjw_baro) August 8, 2023

