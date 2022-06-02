Bolivian artist Claudia Callizaya makes the final brushstroke on her newest piece of art which shows a Cholita 'Mona Lisa'. The painting shows Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece portrait donned in a patterned Andean shawl and traditional bowler hat. The 32-year-old painter's obsession with art started when she used stones from the fields near her home to paint on. Mona Lisa Portrait Gets Caked By Man Dressed As Old Woman in Wheelchair At Louvre; Watch Viral Video.

Watch The Video:

Wrapped in a patterned Andean shawl and donning a traditional bowler hat of Bolivia's cholitas, the 'Mona Lisa' has a new look in an adaptation by Bolivian artist Claudia Callizaya https://t.co/wWhPmGiELb pic.twitter.com/4o1q1aIAUq — Reuters (@Reuters) June 2, 2022

