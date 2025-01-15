South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednesday, becoming the first sitting leader in the country’s history to face detention. Authorities detained Yoon a month after his brief declaration of martial law, following his impeachment by the opposition-led assembly on December 14 for alleged rebellion. Yoon voluntarily appeared at the investigators’ office, stating in a pre-recorded video that he rejected the investigation’s legitimacy but complied to prevent “bloodshed.” He accused the government of undermining the “rule of law.” Under the current warrant, Yoon can be held for 48 hours, with investigators needing a new warrant to extend custody. South Korean Authorities Attempt to Arrest Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol As Protesters Face Off With Police.

Yoon Suk Yeol Detained Over Martial Law Attempt

BREAKING: South Korea's Yoon becomes first sitting president to be arrested in the country’s history — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)