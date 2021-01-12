Three of the four players who had tested positive for COVID-19 during the tests carried out at Thailand Open 2021 have been cleared to take their place in the competition, which includes the likes of Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy. This was confirmed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) on January 12, 2021 (Tuesday). Kidambi Srikanth Shares Picture of Bloodied Nose After Four COVID-19 Tests, Alleges Poor Treatment From Medical Staff.

Saina Nehwal (India), HS Prannoy (India), and Jones Ralfy Jansen (Germany) have been cleared to play in Thailand Open 2021 while Egyptian Adham Hatem Elgamal has withdrawn from the competition. Indian stars Nehwal and Prannoy were taken to a hospital after their positive diagnosis while Jansen was self-isolating in the hotel. HS Prannoy was also asked to self-isolate due to Nehwal's diagnosis. PV Sindhu Knocked Out of Thailand Open 2021 After Losing First-Round Clash to Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt.

The four players were tested positive after the initial round of testing but upon retesting Prannoy, Jansen and Elgamal returned negative, while Nehwal was found to be positive again. The shuttlers underwent another round of tests for further confirmation, which allowed three of the four to compete in the competition.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨@NSaina @PRANNOYHSPRI and Jones Ralfy Jansen have been cleared to resume their place in the YONEX Thailand Open. They tested positive on the PCR test but their antibody IgG was positive. Read more 👇#HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTourhttps://t.co/Rc8rt3uWLR — BWF (@bwfmedia) January 12, 2021

The governing body’s statement read ‘Nehwal, Prannoy and Jansen tested positive on the PCR test but their antibody IgG was positive. A positive antibody test means a person has been infected with the COVID-19 virus at some point in the past. It does not mean they are currently infected.’

‘The committee was satisfied that they are not infected and do not pose a danger to the tournament. Elgamal tested positive on the PCR test but his antibody IgG was negative, which indicates he has no antibodies for the virus. The committee advised for the player to be withdrawn.’ They added.

Saina Nehwal was happy with the news of allowing her to compete in the tournament after initial confusion over her COVID-19 test reports. The Indian shuttler had said that she hadn’t received the reports of her tests, which showed her to be positive for the virus.

Nehwal’s husband Parupalli Kashyap had also been advised to be in isolation after his wife’s positive diagnosis. The duo’s respective games in the competition were earlier declared to be a walkover but the apex bofy has announced that the matches will be rescheduled.

